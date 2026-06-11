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ONE Voyage Weekend | Use the Code & Sail With Us!

Published on June 11, 2026

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One Voyage Weekend cruise invitation with text "You're invited to ride the waves with us" and various cruise ship icons.
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station is boarding early for the One Voyage 2026 and you’re invited to ride the waves with us!

We’re cruisin’ through the weekend partying with your favorite R&B that DJ Kid Kapri will play on the ship setting sail October 26th.

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Make it more than just a dream! Secure your cabin now at OneVoyageCruise.com. Use code “CINCY” for a $500 onboard credit per cabin.

Call (214) 495-1963 to reserve your cabin today.

The Cincy code cannot be combined with any other promotions. A limited number of cabins are available with this exclusive offer, so don’t wait.

Call (214) 495-1963 today so you don’t miss out!

Offer ends Monday, June 15th.


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