ONE Voyage Weekend | Use the Code & Sail With Us!

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station is boarding early for the One Voyage 2026 and you’re invited to ride the waves with us!

We’re cruisin’ through the weekend partying with your favorite R&B that DJ Kid Kapri will play on the ship setting sail October 26th.

Make it more than just a dream! Secure your cabin now at OneVoyageCruise.com. Use code “CINCY” for a $500 onboard credit per cabin.

Call (214) 495-1963 to reserve your cabin today.

The Cincy code cannot be combined with any other promotions. A limited number of cabins are available with this exclusive offer, so don’t wait.

Call (214) 495-1963 today so you don’t miss out!

Offer ends Monday, June 15th.



