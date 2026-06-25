Michael Jackson Fans Plan “Heal The World” Tribute on Anniversary of Death

Source: Mark Perlstein / Getty

Today marks another anniversary of the passing of the legendary Michael Jackson, and fans across the globe are coming together in a powerful way to celebrate his legacy.

Supporters are encouraging people worldwide to play Michael Jackson’s iconic song Heal the World at the exact time of his passing as a symbol of unity, love, and hope. The tribute is designed to connect people through music and remind the world of the message Jackson championed throughout his career: healing, compassion, and making the world a better place for future generations.

Released in 1992 from the album Dangerous, “Heal the World” quickly became one of Jackson’s most inspirational songs. Its message of peace, love, and caring for children continues to resonate more than three decades later.

Even years after his passing, Michael Jackson’s influence remains unmatched. His music continues to be discovered by new generations while longtime fans keep his catalog alive through streaming, radio airplay, and special tributes. Many of his classic hits still find their way onto music charts around the world, proving that his impact on popular culture remains as strong as ever.

Radio stations are also joining in the celebration of his life and music. On June 25, several stations, including East Coast Radio, are honoring the King of Pop by featuring his music throughout the day.

As fans press play on “Heal the World,” the message is simple: music has the power to bring people together, and Michael Jackson’s vision of a more loving and united world continues to inspire millions.