Alicia Keys And Jay-Z Return To Billboard Chart With 2009 Track

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The New York Knicks’ NBA Finals championship has reignited the city’s anthem, “Empire State of Mind,” sending the classic hit by Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys back into the spotlight.

Originally released in 2009, the Grammy-winning anthem has long been associated with New York City, celebrating its energy, resilience, and larger-than-life spirit. Alicia Keys’ unforgettable chorus has become one of the most recognizable sing-alongs in music, making the song a staple at sporting events, celebrations, and moments of civic pride.

Following the Knicks’ historic title run, fans flooded social media and YouTube with comments celebrating both the victory and the song that has become synonymous with New York. Many called it the perfect soundtrack to the city’s championship celebration.

The renewed excitement has also translated into streaming success. “Empire State of Mind” has returned to multiple Billboard charts, making new appearances on the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, where it debuted at No. 127 and No. 155, respectively.

More than 15 years after its release, “Empire State of Mind” continues to prove that great music can define an era—and when New York has something to celebrate, this anthem is never far behind.