Cincinnati Bengals Uniform Ranked Among NFL’s Top-Five Best Looks During 2026 Offseason

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The Cincinnati Bengals are earning praise for more than just their play on the field. Their “New Stripes” uniform set, introduced in 2021, has been recognized as one of the best looks in the NFL.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick, the Bengals’ uniforms rank fifth overall in the league. One of the biggest reasons for the high ranking is the team’s versatility. The Bengals can mix and match their black, white, and orange jersey combinations, giving fans a fresh look throughout the season.

Another standout feature is the popular White Bengal helmet, which quickly became a fan favorite after its debut. Paired with the all-white uniform combination, the alternate look has become one of the most recognizable uniforms in the NFL.

The article also praised the Baltimore Ravens’ updated 2026 uniforms, noting the subtle design changes that refreshed their classic look. With both AFC North rivals sporting some of the league’s top uniforms, their matchups this fall are expected to be exciting both on the scoreboard and in style.

While the Bengals have made several uniform changes throughout their franchise history, another major redesign doesn’t appear to be on the horizon anytime soon. Star quarterback Joe Burrow has previously expressed that he isn’t overly concerned with uniform designs, suggesting the team’s current look