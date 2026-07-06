What to Pack in a Summer Emergency Car Kit
What to Pack in a Summer Emergency Car Kit
Road trips, weekend getaways, and long summer drives are all part of the season—but car trouble can strike when you least expect it. Heatwaves, flat tires, and even dehydration risks are all real concerns in the summer months. That’s why having a summer emergency car kit is essential for staying safe and prepared.
Take a look below at What to Pack in a Summer Emergency Car Kit.
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1. Water Bottles (or a Gallon Jug)
Hydration is critical in hot weather. Keep several sealed water bottles or a full jug in your trunk.
2. Cooling Towels or Cold Packs
These are great for lowering body temperature if you or a passenger start overheating.
3. Sunscreen and Bug Spray
Protect yourself if you’re stranded outdoors. SPF 30 or higher is ideal.
4. Jumper Cables or a Jump Starter
Battery issues are common in the heat. A jump starter with USB ports is even better.
5. Flashlight with Extra Batteries
Even in summer, emergencies can happen at night. A flashlight is essential.
6. Non-Perishable Snacks
Granola bars, trail mix, or crackers can hold you over until help arrives.
7. Portable Phone Charger or Power Bank
Keep your phone charged in case you need to call for help or use GPS.
8. Basic First Aid Kit
Include bandages, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, and allergy meds.
9. Tire Repair Kit and Air Compressor
A quick fix can save you from getting stranded in extreme heat.
10. Reflective Warning Triangles or Road Flares
Stay visible if you’re stuck on the side of the road.
What to Pack in a Summer Emergency Car Kit was originally published on b1057.com
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