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What to Pack in a Summer Emergency Car Kit

Road trips, weekend getaways, and long summer drives are all part of the season—but car trouble can strike when you least expect it. Heatwaves, flat tires, and even dehydration risks are all real concerns in the summer months. That’s why having a summer emergency car kit is essential for staying safe and prepared.

Take a look below at What to Pack in a Summer Emergency Car Kit.

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1. Water Bottles (or a Gallon Jug)

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Hydration is critical in hot weather. Keep several sealed water bottles or a full jug in your trunk.