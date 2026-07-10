'Y'all Didn't Learn From Chadwick?' — Brandy Sparks Concern After Her Noticeably Slimmer Appearance Goes Viral

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Brandy at the center of online conversation, and this time it has little to do with new music. Instead, fans are expressing concern after a recent video of the Grammy Award-winning singer circulated across social media, prompting widespread discussion about her noticeably slimmer appearance and even comparing her to the late, great Chadwick Boseman. Read on for what fans had to say inside.

While there has been no official statement from Brandy or her team addressing her current health, the clips quickly fueled speculation. Many fans are urging other fans to stop making assumptions and simply send prayers and well wishes.

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The concern also comes months after Brandy publicly addressed a health scare during her The Boy Is Mine Tour with Monica. According to Hello!, back in October 2025, the singer revealed she experienced dehydration and nearly fainted after weeks of nonstop rehearsals. This forced her to leave the stage during a Chicago performance before seeking medical attention. She later assured fans she was recovering and prioritizing her health.

One of the biggest talking points online has been comparisons to the late Boseman, whose dramatic weight loss before his death from colon cancer in 2020 became the subject of public speculation.