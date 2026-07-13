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Jay-Z Breaks Attendance Records at Yankee Stadium

Jay-Z Breaks Attendance Records at Yankee Stadium

Published on July 13, 2026

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Jay-Z continues to prove why he’s one of hip-hop’s greatest icons, making history during his “Jay-Z 30” concert series at Yankee Stadium.

The legendary rapper shattered the all-time attendance record at Yankee Stadium twice in the same weekend, with more than 90,000 fans packing the venue over two unforgettable nights. The milestone adds another historic achievement to a career that has consistently redefined what’s possible in music and live entertainment.

Following the record-breaking performances in New York, Jay-Z is taking the celebration worldwide. The tour is expanding internationally with upcoming stops in London, Paris, and Los Angeles, giving fans across the globe a chance to experience the special anniversary concerts.

One of the most anticipated dates is September 4, when Jay-Z takes the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The performance will be his only United Kingdom appearance of the year, making it a must-see event for fans overseas.

The “Jay-Z 30” concert series celebrates three decades since the release of his groundbreaking debut album, Reasonable Doubt, while highlighting the legendary catalog that has made him one of the most influential artists in music history.

Source: AllHipHop

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