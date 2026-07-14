Buffie The Body was one of the top video vixens of her era and has since moved away from that life into other ventures. Hopping on the hilarious Netflix documentary trend, Buffie The Body drops a spoof of her life as a gardener in a new clip.

As spotted on social media, Buffie The Body shared the Netflix documentary trend video last weekend with the following caption:

I mean, some of y’all are really expecting me to still be in a swimsuit, doing photoshoots, music videos and hosting events?

I haven’t done any of that in over 13 years.

The yard work, carpentry, home improvement, fitness, etc. are things I do in my spare time because I enjoy it.

I live an ordinary lifestyle. Nothing extra. Just simple.

And sure enough, a quick scan of Buffie’s Instagram page shows her working on various tasks in her garden, offering gardening tips, showing off her handiwork crafting outfits, and posting the occasional selfie.

Long gone are the magazine-cover-style shoots and hip-hugging bikinis. These days, Buffie The Body really is Buffie The Gardener. Continued success to her.

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Photo: Getty

Buffie The Body Hops In On The Netflix Documentary Trend was originally published on hiphopwired.com