Top 40 Clean Football Warm-Up Songs

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Friday nights hit different when the speakers are blasting the right mix before kickoff. A great warm-up playlist does more than fill silence, it sets the tone, builds energy, and gets both players and fans locked in before the first whistle.

The goal is finding tracks that bring maximum intensity while staying appropriate for a stadium full of families, students, and community members.

From arena rock anthems to modern hip-hop hype tracks, the best warm-up playlists blend generations of music that still hit just as hard today.

Take a look below at the Top 40 Football Warm-Up Songs.

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“Enter Sandman” — Metallica