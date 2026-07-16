House passes Daylight Saving Time bill. How would it impact sunrise, sunset times in Ohio

Source: Viktoriya Skorikova / Getty

Could the days of changing your clocks twice a year soon be over?

The U.S. House of Representatives has advanced the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. If passed into law, residents in Greater Cincinnati would no longer “spring forward” or “fall back,” keeping the same time year-round.

Under the proposal, winter months would feature later sunrises and later sunsets, giving people more daylight in the evening.

Supporters say permanent daylight saving time could reduce traffic accidents, encourage outdoor activities, and provide an economic boost for businesses that benefit from more evening foot traffic.

However, not everyone agrees. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says changing the clocks can negatively impact sleep and health but recommends adopting permanent standard time instead of permanent daylight saving time.

Meanwhile, congressional research has found limited evidence that year-round daylight saving time significantly improves public safety, reduces energy consumption, or lowers crime rates.

The debate now moves forward as lawmakers continue weighing the potential benefits and drawbacks of ending the twice-yearly clock changes.