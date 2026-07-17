How Much?! 'The Odyssey' IMAX 70mm Tickets Are Going For $1,000 And Up

Kevin Mazur

Movie hype can be electrifying for all parties involved. The cinephiles get their film fix, theaters bank in big time and the filmmakers at the center of it all get bragging rights in addition to a lucrative kickback if they’re lucky. In the case of Christopher Nolan’s summer 2026 blockbuster The Odyssey, well, it’s on track to becoming one of the biggest movie releases of all time.

The period piece, based on the legendary epic by Ancient Greek poet Homer, pulls out all the stops: a star-studded cast — we’re talking A-list across the board! — a story proven to be a crowd-pleaser and next-level cinematography as the first movie to be shot entirely on IMAX’s 70 mm film cameras. The latter has caused so much commotion that tickets for IMAX screenings, which sold out everywhere a whole year ago during its pre-sale, are now being hiked up by resellers for hundreds of dollars.

Some are even going for upwards of $1,000!

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o, The Odyssey And A Race War Over Helen Of Troy

As it currently stands, tickets for virtually every IMAX 70 mm screening of The Odyssey are completely sold out for the remainder of July and well into mid-August. A quick eBay search shows a variety of options ranging from $400 for a single ticket to $800 and $1,000 for multiples. In one listing, a set of 12 prime section tickets for a Saturday night screening at the Regal Mall Of Georgia, one of only 25 theaters in America equipped with a 70 mm theater, is currently going for a whopping $12,000. On the same day in New York City, another listing shows 5 tickets for AMC Lincoln Square 13 priced at $7,000. A similar listing has an equal amount of tickets at the same theater for $1,000, but you’d have to wait until early August while avoiding spoilers for three weeks.

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Below is the list of U.S. theaters you’ll only be able to see The Odyssey in its IMAX 70 mm format:

Arizona

Harkins Arizona Mills & IMAX (Tempe)

California

Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX (Dublin)

TCL Chinese Theater IMAX (Hollywood)

Regal Irvine Spectrum + IMAX (Irvine)

Regal LA Live & IMAX (Los Angeles)

Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX (Ontario)

Esquire IMAX (Sacramento)

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX (San Francisco)

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX (Universal City)

Colorado

Cinemark Carefree Circle & IMAX (Colorado Springs)

Regal Colorado Center 9 & IMAX (Denver)

Florida

AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science (Fort Lauderdale)

Georgia

Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX (Buford)

Illinois

Cinemark Seven Bridges & IMAX (Woodridge)

Indiana

IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum (Indianapolis)

Michigan

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX (Grand Rapids)

Nevada

Brenden Palms 14 & IMAX (Las Vegas)

New York

AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX (New York City)

Cinemark Tinseltown Rochester & IMAX (Rochester)

Pennsylvania

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX (King of Prussia)

Rhode Island

Apple Cinemas Providence Place & IMAX (Providence)

Tennessee

IMAX, Tennessee Aquarium (Chattanooga)

Regal Opry Mills & IMAX (Nashville)

Texas

Cinemark Dallas & IMAX (Dallas)

AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX (San Antonio)

Is a movie worth $1,000? Watch the trailer for The Odyssey below, arriving in theaters on July 17, and see what many are saying on social media about the hype surrounding its release:

1. So all the tickets for the Odyssey gone?

via @SexyyRed314_