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Netflix To Ramp Up Live Events Programming

Netflix To Ramp Up Live Events Programming

Published on July 17, 2026

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Photo Illustration - Netflix: Q2 2026 Financial Results
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Netflix is continuing to invest in live programming, saying the format is helping attract new subscribers, increase advertising revenue, and spark conversations online—even if not every event becomes a massive hit.

The streaming giant has seen strong success with live specials like The Roast of Kevin Hart and BTS: The Comeback Live – Arirang, with both attracting 21 million views. Skyscraper Live also performed well, bringing in 13 million viewers.

However, not every live event has delivered. The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA drew just 2 million views, while the reality music competition Star Search premiered with 2.6 million viewers before dropping to around 600,000 by its final episodes.

Despite the mixed performance, Netflix leadership remains confident in the strategy. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos says live programming helps drive subscriber growth, advertising opportunities, and social buzz. Co-CEO Greg Peters added that while live events may not generate the same total viewing hours as scripted series, they continue to be valuable for attracting audiences and creating new revenue opportunities.

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