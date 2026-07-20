Listen Live
Close
Cincy

How Cincinnati Reds Can Still Make a Playoff Run

How Cincinnati Reds Can Still Make a Playoff Run

Published on July 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Reds v Colorado Rockies
Source: Dustin Bradford / Getty

The Cincinnati Reds have plenty of work to do as they sit in last place in the National League Central, but the season is far from over. With 67 games remaining on the schedule, there’s still enough time for the Reds to turn things around and make a serious push toward the postseason.

One of the biggest bright spots has been the emergence of pitcher Chase Burns. The young right-hander has been dominant, posting an impressive 11-1 record with a 2.54 ERA while striking out 118 batters. His outstanding performance earned him an All-Star selection and has given Cincinnati a true ace they can rely on every fifth day.

While the Reds have struggled with consistency throughout the first half of the season, the talent is there. If the offense can become more productive and the pitching staff continues to deliver, Cincinnati has the opportunity to gain ground in both the division and the National League Wild Card race.

The road ahead won’t be easy, but with more than two months of baseball left to play, the Reds control their own destiny. A strong second-half surge could quickly change the outlook of the season and put Cincinnati back into the playoff conversation.

The question now is simple: Can the Reds catch fire at the right time and make a memorable run? With 67 games left, there’s still every reason for Reds fans to believe.

Related Tags

cincinnati reds playoffs The Cincinnati Reds

More from 100.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

13 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Whose Cookout Are You Choosing? 13 Celebrity Fourth Of July BBQs We'd Risk It All To Get Invited To

78 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

7:20
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Jeezy Opens Up on Vegas Residency, Growth, and Legacy

Music  |  Nia Noelle

Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

6:57
News  |  Nia Noelle

Rickey Smiley Accepted Into 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Class, Reacts Live On Air

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close