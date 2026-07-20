How Cincinnati Reds Can Still Make a Playoff Run

Source: Dustin Bradford / Getty

The Cincinnati Reds have plenty of work to do as they sit in last place in the National League Central, but the season is far from over. With 67 games remaining on the schedule, there’s still enough time for the Reds to turn things around and make a serious push toward the postseason.

One of the biggest bright spots has been the emergence of pitcher Chase Burns. The young right-hander has been dominant, posting an impressive 11-1 record with a 2.54 ERA while striking out 118 batters. His outstanding performance earned him an All-Star selection and has given Cincinnati a true ace they can rely on every fifth day.

While the Reds have struggled with consistency throughout the first half of the season, the talent is there. If the offense can become more productive and the pitching staff continues to deliver, Cincinnati has the opportunity to gain ground in both the division and the National League Wild Card race.

The road ahead won’t be easy, but with more than two months of baseball left to play, the Reds control their own destiny. A strong second-half surge could quickly change the outlook of the season and put Cincinnati back into the playoff conversation.

The question now is simple: Can the Reds catch fire at the right time and make a memorable run? With 67 games left, there’s still every reason for Reds fans to believe.