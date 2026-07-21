'Be Careful!' — Cardi B & Nigerian Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Share Dinner In Venice, As His Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Abuse, Cheating, & More

Source: Getty Cardi B and Maduka Okoye were spotted together, once again, which comes after his baby mama blasted him on her Instagram page. The pair enjoyed a dinner outing with friends at Gio’s restaurant, located inside The St. Regis Venice. This outing follows another collab from the pair, who first sparked dating rumors after they were after they spent time together during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Cardi, 33, wore a turquoise dress while sitting next to the 26-year-old goalkeeper at a table overlooking one of Venice’s famous canals. Several other men joined them for the meal, so it wasn’t exactly an intimate dinner for two. According to reports from TMZ, the stars didn’t show any PDA during the evening, but they appeared relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company. A source watching fireworks from the hotel reportedly spotted the group shortly after their food was served. RELATED CONTENT: You Are The Drama — Cardi B’s Split From Stefon Diggs Is A Cautionary Tale On Not Taking The Time To Heal [Op-Ed]

Their latest outing comes just weeks after fans began speculating about a possible romance when Cardi and Okoye were seen together at Paris Fashion Week. In a clip that quickly made the rounds online, the Udinese goalkeeper was seen helping the rapper get settled into her seat before taking the spot beside her. Neither Cardi nor Okoye has addressed the rumors, and there’s been no indication that their relationship extends beyond friendship. Still, the repeated public appearances have continued to fuel speculation among fans. Okoye currently plays for Italian Serie A club Udinese and has represented Nigeria on the international stage. But, he has a history of turmoil in his personal life, with the mother of his child recently blasting him online. Okoye’s ex, Jelicia Westhoff, took to Instagram over the weekend to call out the father of her child, insisting he’s not taking care of their toddler.