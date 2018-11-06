CLOSE
VOTE: Today Is Election Day GO VOTE!!!

Cincinnati today your voice needs to be heard. Today your One Vote does matter and count. Make sure you head to the polls and VOTE!!!

This question is for all the non-voters out there  … What is the reason you choose not to vote? Don’t think your vote matters? Too inconvenient? Too busy? Don’t know enough about the candidates and issues? Just don’t care?

And for those who do vote … Is who you choose to vote for a tightly-guarded, private secret, or do you let everyone know? Is there a reason why you don’t want others knowing who you’ve chosen?

Find your polling place:

Ohio: https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/#map

Kentucky: https://www.vote.org/state/kentucky/

Indiana: https://www.vote.org/state/indiana/

Photos
