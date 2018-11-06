JANET JACKSON: Speaks Out for Womens Rights

Janet Jackson turned a musical honor into a platform advocating for women’s rights and social justice.

Accepting her Global Icon award at Sunday night’s MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain, Janet said she felt “moved to speak for women whose voices have been stifled.” In pointed remarks that may have referenced her recently failed marriage, Janet stood with women who have “been abused…intimidated… [and] lived in fear.”

Janet Jackson speech at the MTV EMA’s in Bilbao, Spain. OC: …you are my sisters [courtesy – MTV Europe] “Tonight, I feel moved to speak for women whose voices have been stifled. I am one of those women, women who have been gagged, both literally and emotionally, women who have been abused, women who have been intimidated, women who have lived in fear. I stand with you; you are my sisters [cheers].”

Her inspirational message asked for “a world in which caring people, male as well as female, will no longer tolerate gender inequality… Women, our voices will be heard when we speak out for justice.”

Jackson is a current nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

