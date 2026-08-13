Keefe D’s Book Could Become Key Evidence in Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

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A book written by Duane “Keefe D” Davis could become a significant piece of evidence in the upcoming trial over the 1996 murder of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur.

Davis’s memoir, Compton Street Legend, contains his account of the events surrounding the fatal Las Vegas shooting. One of the most closely watched claims in the book is Davis’s statement that Tupac reached for a weapon before the shooting. That account could become an important point of discussion at trial, particularly because police reports have indicated that no weapon was found inside the vehicle.

Davis’s defense team previously sought to prevent prosecutors from using the book in court. Attorneys argued that portions of the memoir were fictionalized for financial gain and maintained that Davis had not read the entire book.

However, Judge Carli Kierny ruled that statements contained in the book could be admitted, finding that Davis had adopted the material as his own account and presented it as his truth.

The memoir also provides Davis’s version of the confrontation between Tupac and Orlando Anderson earlier that night. Prosecutors have pointed to that altercation as a key part of the chain of events that ultimately led to the shooting.

The decision to allow portions of Compton Street Legend into evidence could give prosecutors another avenue for presenting Davis’s own account of what happened that night.

Tupac was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, and died six days later at the age of 25. Nearly three decades later, the case continues to draw intense public attention as the legal proceedings against Davis move forward.

Source: XXL Magazine