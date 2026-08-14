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Aaron Pierre Confirms He’s Single After Teyana Taylor Split

Aaron Pierre Confirms He's Single After Teyana Taylor Split

Published on August 14, 2026
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Aaron Pierre has officially confirmed that he is single, putting an end to speculation surrounding his relationship status.

During a recent appearance on TODAY, Pierre opened up about his personal life while discussing the attention he has received from fans online. The actor has even earned the unofficial title of “the Internet’s boyfriend,” something he says he appreciates.

Pierre expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support he continues to receive, but made it clear that his priorities right now extend beyond dating.

The actor said he is focused on personal growth and becoming the best version of himself, particularly when it comes to being a father and continuing to develop as an artist.

Pierre was previously romantically linked to singer and actress Teyana Taylor. Reports that the two had split began circulating in late 2025, although details surrounding the reported breakup were not publicly disclosed.

While fans may be talking about his relationship status, Pierre also has a major professional moment ahead.

He is set to portray John Stewart in HBO’s highly anticipated Lanterns series. Pierre has expressed his excitement about taking on the iconic Green Lantern character, describing the opportunity as a dream come true.

Between becoming one of Hollywood’s most talked-about actors and preparing to step into the DC Universe, Aaron Pierre appears to be keeping his attention on family, personal growth and the next chapter of his career.

Source: Yahoo

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