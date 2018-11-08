MASS SHOOTING: “College Country Night” In California

According to Sheriff Geoff Dean, the shooter has not been named but is described as a white man with a handgun. He says the gunman was already dead by the time officers arrived and it’s believed he turned the gun on himself.

A shooter stormed a nightclub outside Los Angeles killing at least 12, including a law enforcement officer, and injuring more than a dozen others.

Every Wednesday night at the Borderline Bar & Grill is college night playing country music. The suspect fired two warning shoots around midnight before opening fire in the crowd of hundreds of young people dancing and drinking.

Officers arrived within minutes. The first Sheriff’s Sergeant entering the nightclub was shot multiple times and died an hour later in the hospital.

The suspect is confirmed dead. The scene is clear. FBI and Ventura Country Sheriffs are investigating.

Fasho Thoughts:

Here we go again. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in America in 12 days.

We don’t know anything yet about the shooter or his motivation, but investigators will piece all of that together.

The data analysis website Niche recently named Thousand Oaks, California the third-safest city in America.

The Gun Violence Archive lists this as a the 307th mass shooting in America this year.

Also On 100.3: