LEBRON JAMES: Passes Wilt On Scoring List

LeBron James reached another milestone in his spectacular career last night as he passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

King James, playing in his first year for the Los Angeles Lakers, scored 44 points in the team’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He has 31,425 career points and is now 867 points away from catching Michael Jordan, which he is likely to do later this season.

After the game, James paid tribute to Chamberlain calling him, “One of the most dominant forces we ever had in our game, along with Shaq. One of the greatest Lakers to ever play the game. One of the greatest scorers and rebounders ever. … Just dominant in all walks of life, not just his basketball career.” (ESPN)

Fasho thoughts:

  • After passing his idol, Michael Jordan, he’ll then sit behind only Kobe BryantKarl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
  • LeBron likely won’t catch the other impressive career feat that Chamberlain is known for.
  • LeBron is still only 33. Unless he slows down, he could eventually pass Kareem.
