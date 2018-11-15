JENNIFER LOPEZ: Making Big Bucks For Qatar Events

Jennifer Lopez‘s trip to the Middle East has been incredibly lucrative.

According to TMZ, the star has been raking in millions doing “quick appearances at private Qatar-related events.” Last week, J Lo made $2 million for a 20-minute performance and Q-and-A session at the grand opening of a mall. She also scored another million for expenses, including private jets.

And it’s not just overseas. Next week, she’s set to perform at the Qatar Airways party at the Dolby Theater in L.A., where she’ll rake in $1.2 million for another 20-minute set.

Fasho Thoughts:

She’s one of the few female entertainers invited to the country.

$2 million for a 20-minute performance means she’s earned $6 million an hour.

Must be nice to make millions whenever you feel like it.

