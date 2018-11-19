DIDDY: 100+ Show Up For Private Kim Porter Memorial

Diddy hosted a private memorial in honor of Kim Porter, the mother of three of his kids on Sunday at his Bel-Air home.

Diddy had his people light candles and place them alongside the walkway to his mansion. French Montana, Mary J. Blige, and Pharrell were among the hundred-plus friends and family members who showed up to remember Porter, who died suddenly last week. (TMZ)

Diddy ✔@Diddy She loved to dance. Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don’t take it for granted. Let’s go people!!!

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s never easy to lose a loved one, and grieving publicly just makes it that much harder.

Diddy needs to do whatever he can to make sure that Kim’s legacy lives on and that their kids are taken care of.

Rest in power, Kim.

Also On 100.3: