DIDDY: 100+ Show Up For Private Kim Porter Memorial

Diddy hosted a private memorial in honor of Kim Porter, the mother of three of his kids on Sunday at his Bel-Air home.
Diddy had his people light candles and place them alongside the walkway to his mansion. French Montana, Mary J. Blige, and Pharrell were among the hundred-plus friends and family members who showed up to remember Porter, who died suddenly last week. (TMZ)
Fasho Thoughts:
- It’s never easy to lose a loved one, and grieving publicly just makes it that much harder.
- Diddy needs to do whatever he can to make sure that Kim’s legacy lives on and that their kids are taken care of.
- Rest in power, Kim.
