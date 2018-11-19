CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

DIDDY: 100+ Show Up For Private Kim Porter Memorial

0 reads
Leave a comment

Diddy hosted a private memorial in honor of Kim Porter, the mother of three of his kids on Sunday at his Bel-Air home.

Diddy had his people light candles and place them alongside the walkway to his mansion. French Montana, Mary J. Blige, and Pharrell were among the hundred-plus friends and family members who showed up to remember Porter, who died suddenly last week. (TMZ)

Embedded video

Diddy

@Diddy

She loved to dance. Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don’t take it for granted. Let’s go people!!!

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s never easy to lose a loved one, and grieving publicly just makes it that much harder.
  • Diddy needs to do whatever he can to make sure that Kim’s legacy lives on and that their kids are taken care of.
  • Rest in power, Kim.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

100 , diddy , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , kim , memorial , Porter , private , show , up

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close