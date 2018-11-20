CHICAGO SHOOTING: Four Dead at Mercy Hospital

A lone gunman in a shooting spree killed four people, including a police officer, Monday at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, police said.

The initial reports about shots fired came in at about 3:30 p.m. local time. Those reports said that the shooting may have started in the parking lot of the hospital before moving inside.

The officer, identified as 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, was first listed in critical condition, but later died.

According to sources, the shooter’s target may have been a female doctor he was in a relationship with. After he shot her, the suspect reportedly entered the hospital and continued shooting. (WGN9)

A second Chicago police officer was also shot, but luckily the bullet hit his holster and gun.

The suspect was also reportedly killed in the shooting.

Shootings continue to be a major problem in America.

