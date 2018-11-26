CLOSE
KIM KARDASHIAN: Rolling On Ecstasy In Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian confessed to rolling on ecstasy at least twice.

Last night, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she told Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, “I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape.”

Kim encouraged viewers to re-watch her sex tape and see the proof that she’d popped a Molly. She said, “My jaw was shaking the whole time.” (E! News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • A side-effect of Ecstasy is teeth grinding, which is not ideal for every bedroom activity.
  • Ecstasy is the so-called “love drug” as it heightens emotions and your senses. Or so they say.
  • Her first marriage (of three) to Damon Thomas happened in 2000.
  • The sex tape with Ray J was recorded in 2003 and released on the eve of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere.
  • Kim barely drinks these days. Motherhood changes everything.
Photos
