Cincinnati: List Of Today’s School Delays

When you woke up this morning, you saw snow on your car and on the ground. Heck, I almost slipped on my steps this morning. This snow has to go already.

Check out the list of school delays:

 

Adams Co./Ohio Valley Schools
Adams, Adams County, OH
  • Closed
  • Updated: 11/27/2018 6:16:53 AM
Augusta Independent Schools
Bracken, Augusta, KY
  • 2 Hour Delay
  • Updated: 11/27/2018 5:25:15 AM
Bracken County Schools
Bracken, Bracken, KY
  • Closed
  • Updated: 11/27/2018 7:38:13 AM
Bright Local School District
Highland, Highland County, OH
  • Closed
  • Updated: 11/27/2018 5:52:20 AM
Clermont Northeastern Local Schools
Clermont, Clermont County, OH
  • 2 Hr, No Am Ps
  • Updated: 11/27/2018 5:52:20 AM

For the complete list  (WLWT)

Don Juan Fasho

