Cincinnati: List Of Today’s School Delays

When you woke up this morning, you saw snow on your car and on the ground. Heck, I almost slipped on my steps this morning. This snow has to go already.

Check out the list of school delays:

Adams Co./Ohio Valley Schools Adams, Adams County, OH Closed

Updated: 11/27/2018 6:16:53 AM

Augusta Independent Schools Bracken, Augusta, KY 2 Hour Delay

Updated: 11/27/2018 5:25:15 AM

Bracken County Schools Bracken, Bracken, KY Closed

Updated: 11/27/2018 7:38:13 AM

Bright Local School District Highland, Highland County, OH Closed

Updated: 11/27/2018 5:52:20 AM

Clermont Northeastern Local Schools Clermont, Clermont County, OH 2 Hr, No Am Ps

Updated: 11/27/2018 5:52:20 AM For the complete list (WLWT)

Also On 100.3: