Cincinnati: Man Shoots 2 Year Old In The Jaw

What is going on in the world today with these guns?

I can’t believe a man would shoot a 2-year-old in the jaw.

According to police, the child was not the target, but the shooting was not random.

A bullet shattered glass and pierced the front door. Several people inside the house called 911.

“Somebody just shot in our house in a drive-by,” one caller said.

At least one bullet hit a 2-year-old girl who was inside, shattering her jaw.

“My baby got shot,” another caller said. This is just sad let pray for this family that everything will be ok  (WLWT)

Photos
