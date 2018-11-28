Cincinnati: Man Shoots 2 Year Old In The Jaw

What is going on in the world today with these guns?

I can’t believe a man would shoot a 2-year-old in the jaw.

According to police, the child was not the target, but the shooting was not random.

A bullet shattered glass and pierced the front door. Several people inside the house called 911.

“Somebody just shot in our house in a drive-by,” one caller said.

At least one bullet hit a 2-year-old girl who was inside, shattering her jaw.

“My baby got shot,” another caller said. This is just sad let pray for this family that everything will be ok (WLWT)

