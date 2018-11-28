Reuben Foster was cut from the 49ers after a string of domestic violence allegations. But, he was picked right up by the Washington Redskins. Russ gives Foster his credit for being a great football player, but points out that he’s not too great of a man if he puts his hands on women. Meanwhile Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job.

#RussRant: Hitting Women Is Okay But Not Taking A Knee was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

