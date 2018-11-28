When the weather stars cooling down it seems like our fingers are the coldest body parts. There are a number of reasons why this could be. One reason could be that you’re pregnant, because body temperature rises in early pregnancy. If you’re a smoker that could explain it too. Listen to the audio above to hear all of the reasons.

DL’s Top 10 Reasons Your Fingers Are Freezing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

