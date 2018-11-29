DL’s Top 10 Reasons You Shouldn’t Tell Your Mom About Your Break Up

If you and your boo break up around the holidays you might want to keep it to yourself for a few reasons. One of those reasons is because if you make up your mom won’t forgive them. Another reason is that you might become the first person with an arranged marriage in the family. Momma will hook you up with her friends son who’s in town!

