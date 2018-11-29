CLOSE
MICHAEL COHEN: Pleads Guilty To Lying To Congress

Michael CohenDonald Trump‘s former lawyer and fixer, pleaded guilty this morning to lying to Congress about the Russia investigation.

Cohen has admitted to making false statements to a Senate Intelligence Committee’s inquiry into whether Trump had real estate dealings in Moscow. Trump claimed throughout the campaign that he didn’t have any, but Cohen now has acknowledged that he did.

This guilty plea is unrelated to the guilty plea he entered in August, which involved other federal charges of campaign finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud related to Stormy Daniels. He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for December 12th. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is a big deal, because it comes out of the Mueller investigation, not the Stormy stuff.
  • The guilty plea comes just as President Trump is heading to the G20 conference in Argentina, where he is scheduled to meet with Vladimir Putin.
  • Michael Cohen is a proven liar and you can be sure the White House is going to insist that nothing Cohen says should be believed.
