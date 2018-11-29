Russ used to brace himself before Donald Trump spoke, but now he doesn’t feel like anything Trump says is a surprise. There are children smarter than the man we elected to be our president he says. Trump is always going on and on about how he’s the best when he’s actually, “the best ever dumb person that occupied the white house.”

#RussRant: Your Kids Are Smarter Than The President was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

