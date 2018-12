” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/14434752668334.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/14434752668334.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=630&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2391030″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/14434752668334.jpg?w=300&quality=80&strip=all alt=”NewsOne Now Top 5: Ex-Con Blames Self Inflected Man-Zone Bullet On A Black Man …. AND MORE” width=”300″ height=”180″ /> Source: NewsOne Screenshots / Getty / Getty

Reports say that Youngstown State University was on lockdown Monday after reports of a man with a gun.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, the University police said a black man who was wearing a red hoodie and a black backpack.

Anyone who spots the man was asked to contact police at (330) 941-3527.

Youngstown State University on Lockdown was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: