What made former first lady Michelle Obama cry before leaving the White House? She spoke about it on an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Friday night. Check out what she had to say below:

Mrs. O shared what made her cry for 30 minutes straight as she was leaving the White House for the last time, saying,” “One of the things I don’t talk about in the new book, but I talk about on the road is that I do remember at the end of that last flight that we took out when I was leaving from the Capitol,” Obama said. “We waved and got on Air Force One for the last time… I cried for about 30 minutes,” according to Eurweb.com.

She added, ““It was the release of eight years of feeling like we had to do everything perfectly. We couldn’t slip, our tone had to be perfect. That was the bar that was set for us.”

What Made Michelle Obama Cry Before Leaving the White House? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

