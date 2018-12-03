CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

What Made Michelle Obama Cry Before Leaving the White House?

6 reads
Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/14763815310814.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/14763815310814.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2294201″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/14763815310814.jpg?w=300&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Glamour Hosts ‘A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls’ Education’ With First Lady Michelle Obama” width=”300″ height=”202″ /> Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

What made former first lady Michelle Obama cry before leaving the White House? She spoke about it on an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Friday night. Check out what she had to say below:

Mrs. O shared what made her cry for 30 minutes straight as she was leaving the White House for the last time, saying,” “One of the things I don’t talk about in the new book, but I talk about on the road is that I do remember at the end of that last flight that we took out when I was leaving from the Capitol,” Obama said. “We waved and got on Air Force One for the last time… I cried for about 30 minutes,” according to Eurweb.com.

She added, ““It was the release of eight years of feeling like we had to do everything perfectly. We couldn’t slip, our tone had to be perfect. That was the bar that was set for us.”

 

What Made Michelle Obama Cry Before Leaving the White House? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close