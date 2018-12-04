COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Urban Meyer To Announce Retirement

Ohio State’s appearance in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day will be the swan song for head coach Urban Meyer who will officially announce his retirement today.

The 54-year-old, who has coached the Buckeyes for seven seasons and led them to a national championship in 2014, will call it a career immediately following the Rose Bowl, according to the university. In his seven seasons with Ohio State, Meyer led the Buckeyes to 82 wins against only nine losses.

Meyer will discuss his retirement in a press conference later today. He has been dealing with a lingering health issue related in a cyst in his brain. (ESPN)

