KEVIN HART: To Host The Oscars

Kevin Host has been tapped to host the Oscars.

In an Instagram post, the comedian wrote, “I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. Now it’s time to rise to the occasion. I appreciate @TheAcademy for the opportunity. For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same… I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to.”

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the last two shows.

The 91st Academy Awards will air live February 24th on ABC.

