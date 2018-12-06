CLOSE
CARDI B: Three Theories Why She Finally Revealed Kulture

Cardi B finally showed baby Kulture to the world on Wednesday afternoon — just hours after the world learned of her split from the baby’s father and her husband, Offset.

The question is, why was now the right time after holding off for six months? No one knows for sure, but here’s three possible theories:

  1. Now that she’s solo, she can do what she wants. Offset was the one who wanted to keep Kulture hidden from the press and off social media. Now that he’s out of the picture, Cardi can do what she wants — and might have done it just to spite him.
  2. It’s a publicity stunt. Some say the entire break-up is all just a cleverly calculated marketing campaign for the Migos rapper’s upcoming album and Bardi’s new video. While she didn’t use the post to plug anything, it guaranteed she’d stay in the trending topics for another day, and you can’t buy buzz like that.
  3. She’s sending a signal that Kulture is her focus in life and that she’s not worried about any man or drama.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Back in July, sources say she and Offset were turning down six figure offers to publish the pictures.
  • This was literally always the plan. She said a while back she wanted people to respect her and her family’s privacy and that she likely wouldn’t post pictures until the baby was five or six months old. And here we are, nearly five months later to the date, and that’s exactly what happened.
  • She could have gotten big money for these — why didn’t she?
  • Maybe she’s just proud of her daughter and felt like showing her off to the world.
  • Here’s a crazy conspiracy theory: maybe she’s concerned that Offset will try to sell the baby pics on his own and she wants to try and preemptively stop the bag.
