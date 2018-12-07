CLOSE
GRAMMY AWARDS: Here Are The Nominations

Shawn MendesAlessia Cara and Janelle Monae have just announced the nominees in the top categories for the Grammy Awards on CBS This Morning. The show airs live from New York on February 10th on CBS.

BEST NEW ARTIST:

  • Chloe X Halle
  • Luke Combs
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • H.E.R.
  • Dua Lipa
  • Margo Price
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Jorja Smith

RECORD OF THE YEAR

  • “I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
  • “The Joke” – Brandi Carlile
  • “This Is America” – Childish Gambino
  • “God’s Plan” – Drake
  • “Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
  • “All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
  • “Rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
  • “The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters award)

  • “All the Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith
  • “Boo’d Up” – Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane
  • “God’s Plan” – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brocl Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noa Shebib
  • “In My Blood” – Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton
  • “The Joke” – Brandi carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
  • “The Middle” – Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski
  • “Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
  • “This is America” – Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B
  • By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile
  • Scorpion – Drake
  • H.E.R. – H.E.R.
  • Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone
  • Dirty Computer – Janelle Monae
  • Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
  • Black Panther: The Album – Featuring Kendrick Lamar

BEST R&B ALBUM

  • Sex & Cigarettes – Toni Braxton
  • Good Thing – Leon Bridges
  • Honestly – Lala Hathaway
  • H.E.R. – H.E.R.
  • Gumbo Unplugged (Live)  PJ Morton

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

  • Unapologetically – Kelsea Ballerini
  • Port Saint Joe – Brothers Osborne
  • Girl Going Nowhere – Ashley McBride
  • Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
  • From a Room Volume 2: Chris Stapleton
