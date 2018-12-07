GRAMMY AWARDS: Here Are The Nominations

Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and Janelle Monae have just announced the nominees in the top categories for the Grammy Awards on CBS This Morning. The show airs live from New York on February 10th on CBS.

BEST NEW ARTIST:

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

& “All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

& “Rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

ft. “The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters award)

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith

and “Boo’d Up” – Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane

and “God’s Plan” – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brocl Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noa Shebib

and “In My Blood” – Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

and “The Joke” – Brandi carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

and “The Middle” – Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

and “Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

and “This is America” – Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

Scorpion – Drake

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone

Dirty Computer – Janelle Monae

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album – Featuring Kendrick Lamar

BEST R&B ALBUM

Sex & Cigarettes – Toni Braxton

Good Thing – Leon Bridges

Honestly – Lala Hathaway

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) – PJ Morton

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Unapologetically – Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe – Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere – Ashley McBride

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

From a Room Volume 2: Chris Stapleton

