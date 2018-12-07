CLOSE
GRAMMY AWARDS: Hip-Hop & R&B Nominations

The nominations are in. Here’s who has a chance at Grammy gold in the hip-hop and R&B specific categories.

Best R&B Performance

“Long As I Live” by Toni Braxton

“Summer” by The Carters

“Y O Y” by Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part” by H.E.R. f/ Daniel Caesar

“First Began” by PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” by Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” by Bettye LaVaette

“Honest” by MAJOR.

“How Deep Is Your Love” by PJ Morton f/ Yebba

“Made for Love” by Charlie Wilson f/ Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song 

(Songwriters’ Award)

“Boo’d Up” by Larrance DopsonJoelle JamesElla Mai & Dijon McFarlane

“Come Through & Chill” by J. ColeMiguel Salaami Remi

“Feels Like Summer” by Donald Glover Ludwig Gorannson

“Focus” by Darhyl Camper JuniorH.E.R. & Justin Love

“Long as I Live” by Paul BoutinToni Braxton & Antonio Dixon

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything Is Love by The Carters

The Kids Are Alright by Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz by Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

War & Leisure by Miguel

Ventrioloquism by Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

Sex & Cigarettes by Toni Braxton

Good Thing by Leon Bridges

Honestly by Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. by H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged Live by PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“Be Careful” by Cardi B

“Nice for What” by Drake

“King’s Dead” by Kendrick LamarJay RockFuture & James Blake

“Bubblin'” by Anderson Paak

“Sicko Mode” by Travis ScottDrakeBig Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Like I Do” by Christina Aguleira f/ GoldLink

“Pretty Little Fears” by 6lack f/ J. Cole

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino

“All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar SZA

“Rockstar” by Post Malone f/ 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

(Songwriters’ Award)

“God’s Plan” by DrakeDaveon JacksonBrock KorsanRon LaTourMatthew Samuels & Noah Shebib

“King’s Dead” by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James BlakeSamuel GloadeMark Spears, Travis Walton, & Michael Williams II

“Lucky You” by EminemJoyner LucasR. Frasier, M. Samuels and J. Sweet

“Sicko Mode” by Travis ScottDrakeBig HawkSwae LeeRogét ChahayedTay KeithMike DeanMirsad Dervic, Kevin GomringerTim GomringerChauncey HollisJacques WebsterOzan Yildirim Cydel Young

“Win” by Jay RockKendrick LamarA. HernandezM. Samuels and C. Thompson.

Best Rap Album 

Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B

Swimming by Mac Miller

Victory Lap by Nipsey Hussle

Daytona by Pusha T

Astroworld by Travis Scott

