GRAMMY AWARDS: Hip-Hop & R&B Nominations

The nominations are in. Here’s who has a chance at Grammy gold in the hip-hop and R&B specific categories.
Best R&B Performance
“Long As I Live” by Toni Braxton
“Summer” by The Carters
“Y O Y” by Lalah Hathaway
“Best Part” by H.E.R. f/ Daniel Caesar
“First Began” by PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” by Leon Bridges
“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” by Bettye LaVaette
“Honest” by MAJOR.
“How Deep Is Your Love” by PJ Morton f/ Yebba
“Made for Love” by Charlie Wilson f/ Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
(Songwriters’ Award)
“Boo’d Up” by Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane
“Come Through & Chill” by J. Cole, Miguel & Salaami Remi
“Feels Like Summer” by Donald Glover & Ludwig Gorannson
“Focus” by Darhyl Camper Junior, H.E.R. & Justin Love
“Long as I Live” by Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Everything Is Love by The Carters
The Kids Are Alright by Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz by Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
War & Leisure by Miguel
Ventrioloquism by Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album
Sex & Cigarettes by Toni Braxton
Good Thing by Leon Bridges
Honestly by Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. by H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged Live by PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
“Be Careful” by Cardi B
“Nice for What” by Drake
“King’s Dead” by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
“Bubblin'” by Anderson Paak
“Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Like I Do” by Christina Aguleira f/ GoldLink
“Pretty Little Fears” by 6lack f/ J. Cole
“This Is America” by Childish Gambino
“All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” by Post Malone f/ 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
(Songwriters’ Award)
“God’s Plan” by Drake, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib
“King’s Dead” by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake, Samuel Gloade, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, & Michael Williams II
“Lucky You” by Eminem, Joyner Lucas, R. Frasier, M. Samuels and J. Sweet
“Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, Swae Lee, Rogét Chahayed, Tay Keith, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young
“Win” by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, A. Hernandez. M. Samuels and C. Thompson.
Best Rap Album
Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B
Swimming by Mac Miller
Victory Lap by Nipsey Hussle
Daytona by Pusha T
Astroworld by Travis Scott