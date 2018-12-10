CLOSE
BEYONCÉ: Huge Payday At Wedding Bash

Beyoncé padded her bank account with a private performance for the daughter of India’s wealthiest man.

Isha Ambani will marry on Wednesday. Her father is worth $40 billion and ranks on Forbes magazine’s top 20 richest persons on the planet. He is a member of the “three comma club” because you need three commas to write $1,000,000,000 (one billion).

On Saturday, Beyoncé performed at a pre-wedding bash for Isha Ambani and her soon-to-be filthy rich husband. According to India media, a who’s who of Bollywood stars attended Isha’s event, as did Hillary Clinton, and newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (NDTV, India)

Beyoncé Instagrammed her exotic wardrobe from the lavish party. She wrote, “In India, and just attended a spectacular event leading up to a wedding. I love all the exquisite beading and beautiful colors. People so warm and gracious!” (Billboard)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • What would it cost to book Beyoncé for one night only in India? $10 million? $20 million? $50 million?
  • Father will be very disappointed if this marriage fails in the first five years.
  • This wedding on Wednesday will dramatically overshadow Priyanka Chopra’s.
  • December is a popular month for Hindu wedding ceremonies, in part because of the pleasant weather this time of year in India.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

