CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

CARDI B, OFFSET: Relationship Status Update

0 reads
Leave a comment

It was less than a week ago that Cardi B and Offset shocked the world with the news that they would be separating. In the days since, we’ve heard rumors of infidelity.

On Saturday night, she performed without her wedding ring and changed one of her lines on “MotorSport,” rapping, “I get up set off. I turn Offset on I told him the other day, yeah, we got’ get a divorce.”

On Sunday afternoon, he tweeted, “[Eff] y’all, I miss Cardi.”

A little bit later, she logged onto Instagram live, where she addressed rumors, letting fans know that he split is the real deal and not a publicity stunt. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It took him this long to realize he messed up? He’s lucky he got as many chances with Cardi as he did.
  • There are rumors that Chris Brown is looking to shoot his shot. And you’ve gotta imagine he’s not the only one.
  • Never say never. They have a child together and a lot of history — two good reasons to stay open to reconciliation.
  • Cardi’s basically strapped on a rocket to the moon. It’s his loss.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

cardi b , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , offset , relationship , status , update

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close