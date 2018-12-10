CARDI B, OFFSET: Relationship Status Update

It was less than a week ago that Cardi B and Offset shocked the world with the news that they would be separating. In the days since, we’ve heard rumors of infidelity.

On Saturday night, she performed without her wedding ring and changed one of her lines on “MotorSport,” rapping, “I get up set off. I turn Offset on I told him the other day, yeah, we got’ get a divorce.”

On Sunday afternoon, he tweeted, “[Eff] y’all, I miss Cardi.”

A little bit later, she logged onto Instagram live, where she addressed rumors, letting fans know that he split is the real deal and not a publicity stunt. (TMZ)

It took him this long to realize he messed up? He’s lucky he got as many chances with Cardi as he did.

There are rumors that Chris Brown is looking to shoot his shot. And you’ve gotta imagine he’s not the only one.

Cardi’s basically strapped on a rocket to the moon. It’s his loss.

