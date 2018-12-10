CLOSE
Teen Arrested For Making Threats At School!!!

A teen was arrested for making a threat to his school Ryle Highschool… When will this kind of thing stop? We have got to do better.

 

Read the full statement here:

Dear Ryle Parents, Students, and Staff,

Earlier this evening a threatening statement was posted on social media regarding students at Ryle. We immediately began to investigate this issue with the help of our School Resource Officer. The source of the threatening post was taken into custody by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department early this morning.

With these actions, both the school administration and law enforcement are very confident that we do not have a threat to the safety of our students and staff. We do plan to have classes at the regularly scheduled time on Monday, December 10th. Please speak with your students to share the news and dispel any rumors.

If you feel that you have additional factual information regarding this issue then please call the school office at 859-384-5300 or email me at matthew.turner@boone.kyschools.us or use the anonymous safety hotline (1-855-4ALERT1, ext. 1009) which is listed at the bottom of the weekly school emails or on the frontpage of our school website.

