Voices At Urban One Honors: What Does Jermaine Dupri Mean To Da Brat

Feature Story
| 12.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Da Brat is the first female rapper to go platinum. She herself is a legend. This may not have happened if Jermaine Dupri doesn’t discover the rapper at a talent show. Da Brat shows her gratitude any chance she gets to her mentor and the man who helped her become one of the greatest women rhymers in history.

So of course if Dupri is getting honored with the Living Legend award at Urban One Honors, who better to inducted him than Da B-R-A-T.

Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

59 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Continue reading Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Da Brat talks about what Dupri means to her career and as a person in Voices at MGM National Harbor presents Urban One Honors.

See More Episodes Of Voices

Voices At Urban One Honors: Brandy Honored & Ray J Breaks Down Nursery Rhymes

Voices At Urban One Honors: Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down The Moment He Created So So Def

Voices At Urban One Honors: Jade Novah Is Becoming More Than A Viral Sensation

Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

93 photos Launch gallery

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

Continue reading Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

[caption id="attachment_3813621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] All of the stars were out for the biggest event of the year, Urban One Honors. Singer/Actress Brandy received the Cathy Hughes Excellence award while Jermaine Dupri was honored with the Living Legend Award. Urban One's own Tom Joyner was also on hand to received the Urban One Lifetime Achievement Award. [caption id="attachment_3813595" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] Gospel legend Bishop Marvin Sapp was presented with the "Inspiration Impact award" due to his work in music and the pulpit and "Power" star Rotimi took home the "Generation Next" award, proving that he is a rising star in this industry. Check out more of the honors here at Urban One Honors. Check out some of the most candid backstage moments with the award winners below.

Voices At Urban One Honors: What Does Jermaine Dupri Mean To Da Brat was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close