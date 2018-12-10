Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy and shortly after he won, tweets from when he was 14 and 15 came back up. In the tweets he used hurtful language toward the LGBT community and has since apologized. Russ reminds us that everything that’s posted online is there forever and can be dug up to put a damper on your success.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

#RussRant: Watch What You Tweet was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: