KATHIE LEE GIFFORD: Leaving Today

Kathie Lee Gifford is leaving the Today show.

The longtime TV personality, who has co-anchored the fourth hour of the Today show with Hoda Kotb for more than 10 years, said this morning (Tuesday) that she’ll leave on April 7th, which is the show’s 11th anniversary.

After breaking down in tears, Kathie Lee said, “It’s an exciting time for me and I’m thrilled about all the projects that are coming up, but it’s also hard. I’ve been in this business for 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people who just give, give, give every day.” She added that her plans include several film projects.

Hoda Kotb will remain on the show with a new co-host, who has not yet been named.

 

Photos
