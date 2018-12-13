CLOSE
ELLEN DeGENERES: Thinking Of Ending Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres may be retiring soon.

In a New York Times interview, the comedian said she’s thinking about ending her daytime talk show. If that occurs, Kelly Clarkson is being groomed as Ellen’s replacement. (The Blast)

Although she recently extended her contract until the summer of 2020, Ellen says she’s debating whether to continue after that. And the conflicting advice from her brother, Vance DeGeneres, and her wife, Portia de Rossi, isn’t helping.

Ellen says, “She gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop.”

Portia says, “I don’t see the end of her show as her career-ending.”

Ellen’s other career, stand-up comedy, is back in full swing. Her first special in 15 years, Relatable, debuts Tuesday on Netflix.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • First Kathie Lee, now Ellen? Daytime TV will never be the same.
  • Ellen is 60. She’s far from retirement age.
  • Ellen has a lot more to offer. She’s not going anywhere.
Don Juan Fasho

