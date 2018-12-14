CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

DONALD TRUMP: Inauguration Spending and Donations Under Investigation

2 reads
Leave a comment

The New York Times reports that investigators are looking at possible illegal contributions from Middle East nations, including Saudi Arabia.

There’s another federal investigation related to Donald Trump. This one is looking into the possibility that his 2017 inaugural committee inappropriately spent portions of the record-setting $107 million it collected from donations, according to those who know about the probe.

The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office is at the beginning of investigating whether some of the leading contributors gave funds in trade for an in with the Trump administration, policy changes or the chance to sway administration positions, sources said.

Corruption laws prohibit donations in trade for political favors. Also, taking funds from the organization, which is classified as a non-profit, could be considered illegal. (The Wall Street Journal)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Are people just jealous because Trump’s inaugural committee raised so much money?
  • Is this just more fake news.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

 

and , Donald Trump , Donations , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , inauguration , investigation , spending , under

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close