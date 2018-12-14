DONALD TRUMP: Inauguration Spending and Donations Under Investigation

: The New York Times reports that investigators are looking at possible illegal contributions from Middle East nations, including Saudi Arabia.

There’s another federal investigation related to Donald Trump. This one is looking into the possibility that his 2017 inaugural committee inappropriately spent portions of the record-setting $107 million it collected from donations, according to those who know about the probe.

The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office is at the beginning of investigating whether some of the leading contributors gave funds in trade for an in with the Trump administration, policy changes or the chance to sway administration positions, sources said.

Corruption laws prohibit donations in trade for political favors. Also, taking funds from the organization, which is classified as a non-profit, could be considered illegal. (The Wall Street Journal)

Fasho Thoughts:

Are people just jealous because Trump’s inaugural committee raised so much money?

Is this just more fake news.

