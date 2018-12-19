THE VOICE: Team Kelly’s Chevel Shepherd Wins Season 15

CLOSE
Chevel Shepherd of Team Kelly won the nationwide vote to take the crown of Season 15 of The Voice on Tuesday night.

Although Blake Shelton had two singers in the finals, while Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson only had one each, Clarkson’s team still came out on top.

Second and third place went to Team Blake’s Chris Kroeze and Kirk Jay, respectively. Taking fourth place was Teen Jennifer’s Kennedy Holmes.

Adam Levine failed to place one of his team members in the final, but he was still around for the big show.

Performers on the finale included Rascal Flatts, who performed with Jay; and The Doobie Brothers, who played with Kroeze. (The Hollywood Reporter)

