TRAVIS SCOTT: Playing Super Bowl Halftime Show

Maroon 5 have finally found someone willing to perform with them at the Super Bowl halftime show —Travis Scott.

La Flame will take a break from his sold-out Astroworld tour on February 3rd to play Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. And though this isn’t a huge surprise,TMZ confirms that he plans to bring his wifey and baby mama Kylie Jenner as his plus-one.

Adam Levine and company are still trying to lock down more talent. They’re in talks with Cardi B and OutKast’s Big Boi.

Fasho Thoughts:

It’d be cool for Big Boi or OutKast to get on stage. We need some ATLiens to represent.

If Cardi is smart, she’ll wait until they back up an entire Brinks truck. Things are way more must-see when Cardi is around.

Is there a risk Travis will overshadow Maroon 5?

It’d be cool if he could bring some of the Astroworld staging elements to a big stadium but it might be too ambitious. Can you imagine a stage crew building a whole theme park in a few minutes?

The NFL has been having trouble finding rappers due to the league’s controversial positions.

Maroon 5 know we’re not tuning in just to see them.

