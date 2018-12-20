CLOSE
TRAVIS SCOTT: Playing Super Bowl Halftime Show

Maroon 5 have finally found someone willing to perform with them at the Super Bowl halftime show —Travis Scott.

La Flame will take a break from his sold-out Astroworld tour on February 3rd to play Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. And though this isn’t a huge surprise,TMZ confirms that he plans to bring his wifey and baby mama Kylie Jenner as his plus-one.

Adam Levine and company are still trying to lock down more talent. They’re in talks with Cardi B and OutKast’s Big Boi.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’d be cool for Big Boi or OutKast to get on stage. We need some ATLiens to represent.
  • If Cardi is smart, she’ll wait until they back up an entire Brinks truck. Things are way more must-see when Cardi is around.
  • Is there a risk Travis will overshadow Maroon 5?
  • It’d be cool if he could bring some of the Astroworld staging elements to a big stadium but it might be too ambitious. Can you imagine a stage crew building a whole theme park in a few minutes?
  • The NFL has been having trouble finding rappers due to the league’s controversial positions.
  • Maroon 5 know we’re not tuning in just to see them.
