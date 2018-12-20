CLOSE
BONE THUGS VS. MIGOS: Biggest Group Ever?

Last week on social media, we debated who is the king of R&B. This week, Layzie Bone started a new debate.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member took shots at Migos on Instagram by posting a screenshot of an article in which Migos claim to be “the biggest group in the world, to ever exist.” The hip-hop veteran says, “These lil [guys] got the rap game [messed] up.” In another post, Layzie claimed that Bone Thugs are “the biggest that ever done it,” while acknowledging that OutKastN.W.AEPMD and Beastie Boys also did big things.

Offset took the bait, asking Layzie if he’s up for a “bankroll challenge.” Layzie wasn’t interested, replying, “Naw, that’s what’s wrong with y’all… Y’all think money equal respect, IT DOESN’T. This is a SKILLS CHALLENGE me against you and my group against yours. Best group ever challenge. Get your bars up youngin.  You gone need that bread for early retirement boy.”

The Migos rapper didn’t respond to the challenge directly, but did ask his followers if anyone wants to bet a thousand bucks that Layzie doesn’t have a million to his name.

Fasho  Thoughts:

  • What group you think is the best likely comes down to when you came up.
  • McDonald’s sells the most hamburgers but that doesn’t make it the best restaurant ever, does it?
  • Layzie might not realize that it’s about more than just skills these days. You don’t have to be super lyrical if you can go viral, sell out tours and cake up on merch.
  • The game’s changed since Layzie was on top. That doesn’t make Migos better or worse than Bone Thugs. They’re both the best of their respective eras.
  • Jordan and LeBron never played together but that doesn’t stop folks from debating who the GOAT is.
