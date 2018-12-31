0 reads Leave a comment
As we come to the end of 2018, we’re looking back at the moments that made us cringe, cry and clap until our hands turned red. From Ariana Grande making headlines after Aretha Franklin’s funeral to Beyonce’s legendary Beychella takeover, here are the top entertainment moments of 2018.
The Latest:
- Marvin Lewis Fired As Bengals Head Coach After 16 Years
- Bengals Part Ways With Marvin Lewis
- Top Entertainment Moments of 2018
- Rest in Power: People We Lost in 2018
- ‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Cynthia Sends Noelle Off To Howard University
- Top 10 Adult R and B Songs – Dec. 30, 2018
- Little Boys Christmas Speech Goes Viral “I’m Tired Of This Church”
- Kanye West Rekindles Feud As Drake “Re-Follows” Kim Kardashian On Instagram
- Usher File’s For Divorce From Grace Miguel!?
- Safaree Put A Ring On Erica Mena’s Hand !?
comments – add yours